Blue Tokai rakes in $30 mn from A91 Partners, White Whale Ventures, others

“We are focussed on growing our presence across all of our channels, including our own cafes as well as our B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2B (business-to-business) offerings. In the coming three years, we plan to showcase the work done by 100 new speciality coffee producers, thus enabling a far more diverse product offering at Blue Tokai," said Matt Chitharanjan, co-founder and chief executive at Blue Tokai.