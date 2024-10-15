BlueStone appoints Axis, IIFL and Kotak to tap public markets next year
SummaryInvestor interest in the jewellery sector is increasing, driven by growing disposable incomes coupled with a rise in the young middle-class population.
Bengaluru: New-age jeweller startup BlueStone has appointed Axis Capital, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co to help with a planned $250 million ( ₹2,000 crore) initial public offering by the second quarter of next year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.