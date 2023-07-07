The recent cases of crises at Indian startups such as that of Byju's, have prompted Blume Ventures, one of the biggest venture capital firms, to turn cautious and cut back on its investments, a report said.

Blume Ventures manages $625 million in assets and its portfolio includes Byju’s rival Unacademy, delivery firm Dunzo and gadget marketplace Cashify.

In an interview, Karthik Reddy, co-founder of the venture capital firm said that it was cutting back on “frivolous" investments and was pushing portfolio companies to increasingly shift focus to profitability.

Reddy added that about a third of its portfolio has turned “shaky" over the past year, the Bloomberg report added.

The Indian startup ecosystem has been roiled with corporate governance lapses at several leading startups, the latest being Byju's which is in turmoil after missing a deadline on financial statements, skipping payments on a $1.2 billion loan and losing its auditor and some of its board members.

The chaos at Byju’s has forced “the entire ecosystem to think about what could be wrong in every portfolio company. You get these questions from your investors as well," said Reddy.

Byju’s was valued at $22 billion late last year. Last month, one of its main investors, Prosus NV, slashed the value of its stake in a move that pegged Byju’s total valuation at about $5.1 billion, Bloomberg report said.

“There is very little early-stage investing happening right now," Reddy said.

That cautiousness dovetails with several small startups shutting down amid the funding winter. Investors have become more prudent and firms such as Blume are wary of writing a cheque for just “another e-commerce, marketplace or influencer marketing idea," Reddy said.

The funding has dried up since as slowing economies, rising interest rates and higher levels of inflation prompted venture investors to pull back.

Indian startups raised $5.4 billion in the first half of 2023, a decline of more than 70% from the same period last year, according to Tracxn Technologies. Already in 2022, funding dropped to about $27 billion from $43 billion in 2021, the report added.