BluSmart raises $42 million2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:17 PM IST
The company has raised $37 million in equity and $5 million in venture debt in this round, with nearly 50% of the funding being subscribed by BluSmart’s founders and leadership team.
NEW DELHI : Indian electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing platform BluSmart Mobility has raised $42 million (around ₹342 crore) in a bridge round led by existing investors BP Ventures and Survam Partners. The round also saw the participation of BluSmart’s leadership team.
