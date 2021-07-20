BMW bike, cricket in Dubai: Hiring perks up for tech talent

“As the outlook towards hiring became positive and IT companies began hiring in the first quarter of 2021, the demand-supply gap began to show. During the first few quarters, we saw every second candidate rejecting the offer, with tech talent now ‘window shopping’ for higher remuneration. It has become crucial for the IT industry to hire for technology roles since the mandate for every company and clientele is to go digital," said Yeshab Giri, director, staffing, Randstad India.