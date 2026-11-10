BNPL makes a comeback as payment apps try to fix its broken economics

Payment apps that run their own shopping stores are reintroducing buy now, pay later (BNPL) in India.
E-commerce platform Flipkart-backed SuperMoney and fintech Razorpay-backed POP are allowing young, often first-time borrowers to buy sneakers, skincare products and gadgets in instalments, initiating longer credit relationships through small shopping loans.
POP gives users what founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bhargav Errangi calls a “sachet limit”—a small revolving credit line. “The customer seeking credit is increasingly a young shopper buying shoes, apparel or protein supplements, rather than financing higher-priced goods such as smartphones or televisions. We keep ticket sizes small,” Errangi said.