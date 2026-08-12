Boldfit seeks $80-100 million in fresh funding from PE funds

Bling Brands Pvt Ltd, which operates direct-to-consumer fitness brand Boldfit, has initiated a process to raise $80-100 million from private equity funds, three people familiar with the matter said.
“Several funds including Sofina, Verlinvest and Venturi Partners are expected to be sounded out to gauge their interest in the company,” the first person said. While Venturi typically writes smaller cheques in the range of $15-40 million, it can take part in larger rounds through co-investments, the person explained.