Bombay HC respite for Zee in row with Invesco

“I specifically asked Mr Dwarkadas (counsel for Invesco) if this (Invesco’s demand for an extraordinary general meeting, or EGM) meant that a group of qualified shareholders could propose that the company take up the business of online gambling," said the order. “His response was that this is too extreme or outlandish. Indeed it is, and that is precisely the point. If the resolutions proposed are not such as can even be countenanced in law, then how does the question of putting them to the vote at an EGM even arise?"