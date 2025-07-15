From 2007 to 2014, that rhythm kept the lights on. He was 23 when he started. Ahmedabad was building its own tech orbit. There were no venture capitalists (VCs) walking into co-working spaces. But there were poster assignments. One of Bagadiya’s first jobs was at a call centre—designing posters for walk-in traffic, the kind that promised “job openings" or “join our training batch today" in bold, laminated fonts. He wasn’t on the phone floor. But he saw what happened there.