Boundless VC closes ₹300 crore fund to back early-stage AI, frontier-tech firms

Artificial intelligence-focused venture capital firm Boundless VC has closed its maiden fund at ₹300 crore ($35 million), as investors step up bets on early-stage startups building in areas ranging from artificial intelligence and robotics to space technology and advanced applications.
The Mumbai-based firm, launched in 2025 by former Kae Capital partner Natasha Malpani, will invest primarily at the pre-seed and seed stages, typically writing cheques of $500,000-$1 million and following on in new rounds. It has invested in 10 companies so far and plans to continue deploying capital over the next two to three years.