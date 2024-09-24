Companies
Investment banks enter startup funding space to diversify revenue streams
Priyamvada C 6 min read 24 Sep 2024, 01:15 PM IST
SummaryWith investment banks targeting different stages of funding startups, bankers noted that real value unlocking happens by staying invested in a company as its valuation compounds over time.
Bengaluru: New economy boutique investment banks want the best of both worlds when it comes to startups - advising them on raising funds and putting money in them. They are increasingly setting up micro-venture capital funds to diversify their revenue streams and capitalise on the rise in opportunities across various stages in startup funding to offset the seasonal nature of their advisory businesses.
