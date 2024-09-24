It has also invested in certain companies through its funding arm, with the IB mandate handled by its advisory team, but only at the point of deal closure. This approach allows Mersis to enter at the same valuation as other incoming investors and it serves two purposes: it reassures both incoming investors and founders that the banker shares the same valuation perspective, and it mitigates potential conflicts of interest for the fund's limited partners, who might feel uneasy if the firm invested earlier to secure a mandate.