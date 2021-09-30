BP leads $25 mn Series A round in EV ride-hailing and charging startup BluSmart

BluSmart is India's first and largest integrated EV ride-hailing and charging company, and aims to deliver safer, cleaner and more sustainable mobility. It is the first service of its kind with no surge pricing or rides rejected by drivers. Safety and cleanliness are paramount in the Indian market, and customers can view the last time each car was sanitized and driver vaccination status via the BluSmart app. The company also removes the financial burden of vehicle ownership by leasing vehicles to drivers and oversees all vehicle maintenance, to help reduce driver stress.

