Brainly fires almost entire India team as growth slows

“Most of the fired employees were hired around 2-5 months ago. We were called on Google Meet during the Diwali week. Our global CEO Michał (Borkowski) said the company has changed its strategy to moving its focus back to the US and India is a very slow market. Our fax, emails, etc were cut off immediately. We were so shocked…I realize that Indian startups seem way better in handling this (layoffs)," said an impacted former employee, who has undergone such a layoff for the second time.