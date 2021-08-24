Mumbai: Digital therapeutics company Breathe Well-Being that helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes has raised $5.5 million in the Series A round led by Accel.

The round also saw participation from investors including General Catalyst (early investor in Livongo, $20B+ US-based digital therapeutic company, Airbnb & Stripe), Scott Shleifer, Global MD, and Tiger Global.

Angel investors have received a 30X exit and early employees have been rewarded with life-changing ESOPs encashment. The company will use the fundraise to scale up the tech platform and team expansion.

“Our mission is to help 1 million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical & coaching academy, community protocols and game design," said Rohan Verma, co-founder & CEO, Breathe Well-Being, adding that the fundraise will also help the company ramp up its hiring and marketing efforts.

"We will be aggressively hiring not only for core operations but across the board. In Accel, we have found the right kind of partnership and synergy to help us achieve our ambition of becoming the largest digital therapeutics company in the world," he said.

Rohan Verma (Ex McKinsey), a certified CrossFit L2 trainer and mindfulness coach and Aditya Kaicker (ex-Accenture), an ACE-certified behavioral health coach are the founders of Breathe Well-Being.

"With a meager 200,000 specialist doctors base in the country, the need for an efficient tech platform that can help patients manage and treat their conditions with minimal medical intervention could not be more imminent," the company said, adding that for chronic care reversal or management, continuous engagement and monitoring is required. However, care delivery for chronic care patients currently is highly episodic. Hence the need for digital solutions that can be delivered at home and at the time of need.

Breathe’s flagship Online Diabetes Reversal Program has garnered tremendous patient love from thousands of patients and boasts of impressive outcomes with more than 95% patients showing HbA1c level reduction of more than 10% and 90% plus patients with completely stopped or reduced medications.

In the long-term, Breathe wants to extend its digital therapeutic offerings to other chronic conditions, such as hypertension, PCOS, gut disorders, etc., and establish itself as a leading global player in the market.

While carrying forward its patient-first approach and continuing building the business with a focus on consumer experience, trust, and clinically proven results. Breathe Well-Being raised funding from 3one4 Capital, six months back, who also participated in this round.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.