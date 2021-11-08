Bengaluru: Global learning platform for children, BrightChamps, on Monday said it has raised $63 million in funding from global private equity and venture capital funds Premji Invest and GSV Ventures among others.

The round also saw participation from Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Bengaluru-based 021 Capital and Singapore-based BEENEXT.

According to the company, it will use the capital to expand to other relevant verticals by launching more courses and will also look to acquire new companies in adjacent markets.

Founded in July last year, Brightchamps aims to empower kids across the globe in the age group of 6 to 16 with important next-generation life skills through live learning modules.

“BrightChamps was conceptualized with a single thought – What would the youngsters tomorrow need to excel in this fast-changing dynamics of the modern world? We felt that there is an immense need for a unique curriculum which can fill the gaps in the current education system while aligning with a child’s learning abilities as per their necessity of the age," said Ravi Bhushan, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at BrightChamps.

In less than 10 months of its inception, the company has expanded into 10 countries with its offering.

“With its exceptional business growth and deeply passionate team of leaders and educators, Brightchamps is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in the EdTech industry. Their meticulously curated curriculum and blended approach are designed to spark scientific curiosity and exploration in early learners, allowing them to master new-age skills at their own pace," said Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart.

Currently, over a hundred thousand registered students are spending more than 6 million minutes of live learning every month on the platform, the company said.

"In little over a year, Brightchamps has established itself as one of the fastest growing Ed tech companies in the markets that it serves in. Leveraging Human Resources globally to deliver personalised experiences, along with a unique ability to hyper differentiate learning pathways, Brightchamps is on the path to prove that the power of data and learning can be combined for differentiated outcomes," said T K Kurien, former-CEO of Wipro and managing partner at Premji Invest.

According to BrightChamps, the platform is currently profitable.

