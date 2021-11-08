BrightChamps raises $63 million from Premji Invest, others

“BrightChamps was conceptualized with a single thought – What would the youngsters tomorrow need to excel in this fast-changing dynamics of the modern world? We felt that there is an immense need for a unique curriculum which can fill the gaps in the current education system while aligning with a child’s learning abilities as per their necessity of the age," said Ravi Bhushan, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at BrightChamps.