Brookfield takes controlling stake in CleanMax with $360 million investment

Brookfield takes controlling stake in CleanMax with $360 million investment1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Brookfield Renewable will have a controlling stake in CleanMax, and will work with existing shareholders and management to drive the platform’s growth in the commercial and industrial segment in India
New Delhi: CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd has raised $360 million from Brookfield Renewable, through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF). Post the transaction, Brookfield Renewable will have a controlling stake in CleanMax, and will work with existing shareholders and management to drive the platform’s growth in the commercial and industrial segment in India, CeanMax said.
