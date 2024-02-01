Budget 2024: From ‘Tax benefits’ to setting up ‘ ₹1 lakh cr fund’, FM Sitharaman's announcements for startups. 5 points
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces a corpus of ₹1 lakh crore for India's tech-savvy youth
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday made a slew of announcements, targeting primarily women, youth, farmers, and impoverished people, in her Interim Budget speech ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message