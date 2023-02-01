Budget: Govt to launch accelerator fund to boost agritech startups
The fund will work towards implementing cost-effective solutions to address the various challenges faced by farmers by introducing cutting-edge technologies and increasing output
The government will set up an accelerator fund for agri-startups to increase digital infrastructure in the rural areas and boost startups in this space, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Wednesday.
