Bulk of venture debt deployed in Series D+ startups in 2022, says report
Since 2019, capital disbursed through ventured debt in India has grown 2.6 times to about $800 million in 2022, according to the report
New Delhi: More than half of venture debt capital in India in 2022 was deployed in Series D startups and beyond, according to a new report. Fintech sector witnessed the maximum deals, raising 52% of the total venture debt deployed, venture debt firm Stride Capital said in a report based on data from data intelligence firm Tracxn
