Byju Raveendran’s offshore footprint resurfaces in Aakash’s ₹250-cr fundraise
Salman SH 8 min read 05 Dec 2025, 06:05 am IST
Byju Raveendran's indirect influence over Aakash through Beeaar Investco has cast doubt on the legality of the test-prep institution's latest rights issue.
BENGALURU : The participation of Beeaar Investco Pte. Ltd, a little-known Singapore vehicle wholly owned by Byju Raveendran, may have exposed test-prep institution Aakash Educational Services Ltd’s ₹250‑crore rights issue to potential legal challenges.
