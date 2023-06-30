Byju Raveendran tries to allay staff concerns3 min read 30 Jun 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech major Byju’s, on Thursday allayed employee fears by projecting a positive outlook
Mumbai: Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech major Byju’s, on Thursday allayed employee fears by projecting a positive outlook. At a town hall meeting organized by the Bengaluru-based firm, Raveendran reassured the employees that the company had amicably ended its associations with Deloitte as well as its board members, and was working diligently to resolve the bondholder issue at the earliest.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×