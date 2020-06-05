Byju's among world's top 10 education apps downloaded during lockdown

NEW DELHI: Online tutoring startup Byju’s is the only Indian app that has been ranked among the world's top 10 most downloaded education apps on Google Play store during the lockdown.

The findings from the April 2020 report by Sensor Tower also make Byju's the only ‘school-learning’ app to feature in this global report.

Byju’s announced free access to its learning programme for students since the temporary closure of schools and institutions in India in March 2020. Since then Byju’s has seen over 6 million new students join the platform in March and 7.5 million in April. As the covid-19 pandemic continues to persist, online learning platforms have come to the rescue by helping students continue learning from the comfort of their homes.

“We are really fortunate to be in a segment of positive relevance in times of crisis like these. We have received an overwhelming response from our students with a 3X increase in the number of new students joining our learning program," said Mrinal Mohit, chief operating officer, Byju’s.

"Our 'live classes' launched in the month of April have become extremely popular among students as they bring in the much-needed scheduled learning into a student’s life from some of Byju's top teachers. We will continue to keep innovating to ensure our students have an uninterrupted learning experience," Mohit added.

Launched in 2015, the Byju’s learning app offers personalized programmes for school students across grades 4-12. The app has over 47 million registered students and 3.5 million annual paid subscriptions currently.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via