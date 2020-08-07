Byju’s eyes initial public offer, buyouts

We have always had access to capital through our operational years. And when we come across companies or a management team like WhiteHat Jr, we try to build a conviction around the complementary nature and the scalability of the two coming together. We have been very watchful about our approach (on M&As). If a potential (acquisition or merger) fits into our strategy of building a product focused on the same age groups, brand vision, and demographics, then we will surely examine it. So, in the future, we will also look at companies that fit into our long-term vision of helping students get access to different learning formats of online learning.