Byju’s raises $122 million from DST Global

"This crisis has brought online learning to the forefront and has helped parents, teachers and students alike to experience and understand the value of it," said Raveendran. "We have the opportunity to positively influence how teachers teach, students learn and school’s function. The ‘Classrooms of Tomorrow’ will have technology at the core, empowering students to cross over from passive to active learning. The result will be a combination of the best of both online and offline educational offerings."