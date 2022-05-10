Byju’s acquires Singapore education firm Northwest

The Northwest deal follows Byju’s parent announcing on 11 March that it will raise a fresh $800 million round at a $22 billion valuation. Sumeru Ventures, Blackrock and Vitruvian Partners will lead the round with a $400 million funding, with Byju’s founder Raveendran investing the rest. Raveendran is currently raising a personal loan of $400 million against his shares in the company.