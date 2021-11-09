Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Byju’s appoints Anil Goel as president of technology division

At Byju's, Goel will also be responsible for product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.
  • Goel will strategise the direction of technology development within Byju’s and its group companies, while introducing emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes and efficiency in support of the company’s long-term goals

Bengaluru: Indian edtech major, Byju’s has appointed Anil Goel as president of its technology division, in a bid to strengthen its leadership team before its forthcoming public listing in 2022. With over 25 years of experience, Goel was previously the group chief technology and product officer at hospitality unicorn OYO.

As a part of its new leadership role, Goel will strategise the direction of technology development within Byju’s and its group companies, while introducing emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes and efficiency in support of the company’s long-term goals.

“Anil is a proven leader with over 25 years of rich experience in building technology systems and processes in different organisations. At Byju’s, he will play a key role in building the next generation technology in the education space. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to working together and supporting him in achieving the goals," said Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, Byju’s.

At Byju’s, Goel will also be responsible for product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Byju’s which is revolutionising the online learning space across the world. Technology is a powerful tool that can transform and redefine the way education is delivered. The team is already delivering cutting-edge technology and constantly innovating the learning space and I look forward to adding my expertise in further strengthening this. We will focus on developing tech-driven solutions that will empower students with high-quality education and provide engaging learning experiences," said Goel.

As a part of the core strategy team, Goel drove Oyo's growth into new markets through technology. Goel has also previously worked with companies including Amazon, RealNetworks, and HyperQuality, across functions of building and extending large software systems and infrastructure, technical architecture, design, product, project management.

