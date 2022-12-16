BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran summoned by NCPCR for selling its courses to students

BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran summoned by NCPCR for selling its courses to students2 min read . 16 Dec 2022
- The NCPCR asked Raveendran to appear in person along with the details to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter
Apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned edtech BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran over allegations that it is indulging in malpractices to lure parents and children to buy their courses.
"As the Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR said in a statement.
"The Commission is in observance that indulging into malpractices to lure the parents or children into entering loan based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," NCPCR said.
The NCPCR asked Raveendran to appear in person along with the details to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.
"The Commission is in observance that indulging into malpractices to lure the parents/children into entering loan-based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission requires you to appear in person before it along with the details of all the courses run by BYJU'S for children, the structure of these courses and the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of BYJU'S, the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU'S as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the news report at 1400 hours on 23.12.2022 to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter," it said.
It said that if Raveendran fails to comply with the order without a lawful excuse, he "will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule l2 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908".
It has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU's as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the aforementioned news report at 1400 hours on December 23 to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.
*With inputs from agencies
