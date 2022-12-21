BYJU'S denies buying database, says relies on app users, incoming requests

"BYJU'S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database," the company said on Wednesday. "With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," the company said.