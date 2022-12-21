BYJU'S denies buying database, says relies on app users, incoming requests

BYJU'S has issued a statement and denied charges that it purchased students' databases and clarified that it relies on app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. The statement from BYJU'S comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
BYJU'S has issued a statement and denied charges that it purchased students' databases and clarified that it relies on app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. The statement from BYJU'S comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
"BYJU'S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database," the company said on Wednesday. "With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," the company said.
"BYJU'S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database," the company said on Wednesday. "With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU'S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," the company said.
BYJU'S is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived.
BYJU'S is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, taking cognisance of the matter, has summoned BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, taking cognisance of the matter, has summoned BYJU'S CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23.
The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has claimed that the edtech company Byju's is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of kids and their parents and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy courses from it.
The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has claimed that the edtech company Byju's is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of kids and their parents and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy courses from it.
"We came to know how Byju's buying phone numbers of children and their parents, rigorously following them and threatening them that their future will be ruined. They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action and if need be will make report and write to government," NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told ANI on Tuesday.
"We came to know how Byju's buying phone numbers of children and their parents, rigorously following them and threatening them that their future will be ruined. They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action and if need be will make report and write to government," NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told ANI on Tuesday.
Last week on Friday, the commission issued a summons to Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran asking him to appear in person on December 23 over alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of its courses for students.
Last week on Friday, the commission issued a summons to Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran asking him to appear in person on December 23 over alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of its courses for students.
The Commission took action based on a news report that the sales team of BYJU'S was indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children.
The Commission took action based on a news report that the sales team of BYJU'S was indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children.
"As the Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR said in a statement.
"As the Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR said in a statement.
The Commission further said that the news report further alleged that BYJU'S has been actively tricking customers to enter into loan-based agreements for courses which may not be refunded if customers wished to do so, the statement said.
The Commission further said that the news report further alleged that BYJU'S has been actively tricking customers to enter into loan-based agreements for courses which may not be refunded if customers wished to do so, the statement said.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.