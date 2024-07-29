Companies
Byju’s employees rush to file claims for their dues as deadline nears
Mansi Verma 6 min read 29 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Summary
- Byju’s, which was admitted to insolvency earlier this month, has delayed salaries, final settlements, variable pay, and other dues for current staffers and more than 10,000 employees it has let go in the past two years.
Mumbai: Current and former employees of Byju’s, once India’s most valued startup, are racing against time to claim unpaid salaries and other dues after the edtech company was admitted to insolvency earlier this month.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less