Some former employees of Byju’s are handling the claims process themselves using templates and a how-to document circulated in various groups. Others not familiar with such large-scale public forums are stranded as they do not understand the process for claiming their dues, are unaware of the deadline, or are unable to afford hefty lawyer fees to file an individual claim, as per text messages Mint has seen of other smaller groups of former Byju’s employees who had been laid off in 2022.