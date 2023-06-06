Byju’s files suit against lenders for ‘predatory tactics’; elects to not make further interest payments4 min read 06 Jun 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Indian edtech firm Byju's has filed a lawsuit against its lenders in New York and will hold off on making further interest payments until the dispute is resolved.
Byju's has filed a lawsuit against the lenders of its $1.2 billion term loan B, which it raised in the US in November 2021. The company has also said that it will not be making any further interest payments until the case is resolved.
