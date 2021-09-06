Byju's FY20 profit grows over two-folds to 50.76 crore

The company has also been aggressively acquiring companies to bolster its presence across categories. In the past, Byju's had acquired TutorVista and Edurite (from Pearson in 2017) and Osmo in 2019. Last year, the company had bought the coding training platform WhiteHat Jr for $300 million and in April this year, it acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to bolster its presence in the test preparation segment in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}