Fresh out of Byju's clutches, Great Learning turns a new leaf
Mansi Verma , Sneha Shah 5 min read 25 Oct 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Summary
- Now under lender control, Great Learning is focusing on organic growth with an IPO possibility on the horizon
Months after slipping into the hands of Byju’s lenders, Great Learning is back in the black, mapping out an ambitious new chapter that could lead to an initial public offering (IPO). Flush with profitability and bolstered by organic growth, the edtech platform is now charting a course away from the turbulence at its former parent, Byju’s.
