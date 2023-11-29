Byju's clarifies on show cause notice issued by ED over FEMA violations
The company was also stated to have made significant foreign remittances outside India and investments abroad which were allegedly in contravention of provisions of FEMA, 1999 and caused loss of revenue to the Government of India, the release stated
Ed-tech firm Byju"s on Wednesday issued a statement after it was slammed with violation of the FEMA rules by the Enforcement Directorate(ED). The firm said that it has received the notice from the Enforcement Directorate which now definitively concludes their investigation and the same has been stated in their press release dated November 21.