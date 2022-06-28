Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Byju’s leases 558,000 sq ft office space in B’luru

Byju’s leases 558,000 sq ft office space in B’luru

Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, will pay around 2.35 crore monthly rent for the office space in ‘Ebony’ and have access to 463 car parks.
1 min read . 12:38 AM ISTMadhurima Nandy

  • Byju’s has taken up 347,000 sq. ft in the ‘Ebony’ building in the Kalyani Platina project, Whitefield and another 211,000 sq. ft in the building ‘Magnolia’, in the same campus

BENGALURU :Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, which runs edtech unicorn Byju’s, has taken 558,000 sq. ft office space on lease in a software park in Bengaluru from Kalyani Developers, in a large lease transaction.

Byju’s has taken up 347,000 sq. ft in the ‘Ebony’ building in the Kalyani Platina project, Whitefield and another 211,000 sq. ft in the building ‘Magnolia’, in the same campus.

The edtech firm has paid a stamp duty of 84.76 lakh for the leased property, for a five-year rental tenure, according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack.

Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, will pay around 2.35 crore monthly rent for the office space in ‘Ebony’ and have access to 463 car parks. It will pay another 58 lakh rent for the space at ‘Magnolia’, with access to 282 car parks.

According to the lease deed, there would be 5% rental escalation annually.

“Bengaluru continues to lead the demand for office space in India. The Byju’s transaction is more proof of how companies from different sectors prefer to locate their large-scale operations in the city. That said, edtech is facing some in the country and we believe that similar deals will be less common in future," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack.

A Byju’s spokesperson did not respond to email queries.