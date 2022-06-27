Byju’s leases large office space in Bengaluru tech park

Unicorns, or startups with a valuation of $1 billion or more, are likely to occupy about 14 million sq feet of office space by 2024, a two-fold rise from the current level, property advisory Colliers recent said. This would be led by large offices that unicorns are likely to lease across major markets of Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. These companies are likely to lease an average of about 2.7 million sq feet of office space annually across 2022-24 across the top six cities, a three-fold increase from the preceding three years.

