Byju’s makes 9th acquisition of this year ahead of IPO

The second-most valuable startup in the country, digital payments provider Paytm, recently filed its initial documents for what could be the country’s largest IPO to date at $2.2 billion. Byju’s is accelerating plans to go public and aiming to file initial IPO documents as early as the second quarter of next year, Bloomberg News has reported. The startup and its bankers are discussing a valuation of $40 billion to $50 billion, although the final determination will depend on financial results and investor demand, the people said.

