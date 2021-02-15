Byju’s nears $150 million acquisition of Edtech rival Toppr Technologies

Toppr provides online learning materials to students in grades 5 through 12 and its backers include SAIF Partners and Helion Ventures. It is the latest target for Byju’s, which has been expanding aggressively in recent months to capture the surge in demand for online education triggered by the pandemic. In January, it agreed a $1 billion deal to acquire brick-and-mortar test prep leader Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

