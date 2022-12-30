Byju’s plans to set up new tuition centres

Edtech unicorn Byju’s will be setting up more physical tuition centres and is “working very hard" to achieve profitability by 2023, said co-founder and chief executive Byju Ravindran in a year-end note to employees. While he did not set a specific date for turning profitable, in October he had hinted at a March deadline. In FY21, the Tiger Global-backed firm saw its losses widen to ₹4,589 crore from loss of ₹232 crore in the year ago. The edtech major is yet to file its financial results for FY22 with the Registrar of Companies.

