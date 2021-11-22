Byju’s rents more office space  in  Mumbai suburb

Byju’s office expansion plan has been bolstered by its recent fund-raise of $1.2 billion in debt. The startup plans to use the funds for more acquisitions and working capital ahead of a potential public listing next year, Mint reported in November. In June, it raised $1.5 billion from UBS Group, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ, and Blackstone Group, among others, at a valuation of $16.5 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}