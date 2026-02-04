Byju’s resolution professional aims at Raveendran Singapore firm in Aakash control battle
Salman SH 6 min read 04 Feb 2026, 04:01 pm IST
Summary
As Byju's navigates a bankruptcy resolution, the spotlight is back on Beeaar, a Singapore firm owned by promoter Byju Raveendran. The resolution professional has alleged Beeaar's directors acted in a way that shareholder structures and covenants in Aakash Educational Services were violated.
MUMBAI : The resolution professional of edtech giant Byju's parent Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, or TLPL, has alleged that a Singapore investment vehicle of Byju Raveendran, the embattled promoter of the platform, engaged in “unlawful conduct" to dilute the holding company's rights in test-prep company Aakash Educational Services Ltd or AESL.
