Indian trade body seeks duty-free imports of cotton
1 min read.12:59 AM ISTReuters
Cotton imports into India, the world's biggest producer of the fibre, attract 11% duty, which makes the imports financially unviable, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in a letter to Textile Minister Piyush Goyal
MUMBAI :India needs to allow duty-free imports of cotton as higher raw material prices have reduced textile mills' capacity use, a leading trade body told the government on Wednesday.
Cotton imports into India, the world's biggest producer of the fibre, attract 11% duty, which makes the imports financially unviable, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said in a letter to Textile Minister Piyush Goyal.
India cotton is nearly 15% more expensive than cotton of other origins, and the higher price has eroded the competitiveness of textile industry and reduced capacity utilization to 50%, the letter said.
"This (scrapping of duty) will help our textile industry to perform with optimum capacity," it said.