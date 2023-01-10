Byju’s seeks more time from creditors to recast $1.2 billion debt2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Byju’s is scrambling to appease creditors and investors already concerned about mounting losses at the once high-flying startup
Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, has sought more time from creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that is in breach of covenants, according to people with knowledge of the matter.