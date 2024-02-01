Shareholders ask Byju Raveendran to step down
Key investors including General Atlantic, Prosus Ventures, Peak XV and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative have called for an EGM seeking a change in Byju’s management and reconstitution of the board
Mumbai: Several large shareholders of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., the parent entity of edtech startup Byju’s, have called for a change in the company’s management, including the removal of co-founder and chief executive Byju Raveendran, people aware of the development told Mint.