Byju’s sued by loan agent tied to $1.2 billion

Byju’s sued by loan agent tied to $1.2 billion2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The lawsuit was filed by Glas Trust Company and investor Timothy R. Pohl against Byju’s Alpha, Tangible Play, Inc. and Riju Ravindran. The two companies being sued are units of Think and Learn Private, the edtech empire founded by Byju Raveendran
One of India’s hottest tech companies, Byju’s Alpha, was sued by an agent for lenders owed $1.2 billion after months of negotiations between creditors and the education technology firm.
