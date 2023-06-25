Byju's tells investors it will file 2022 earnings by Sept: Report2 min read 25 Jun 2023, 04:56 PM IST
India's edtech giant Byju's has notified investors that it will submit audited earnings for 2022 by September and 2023 results by December, following the recent loss of its auditor and board members
A source with first-hand knowledge of the situation remarked, Indian edtech giant Byju's, which recently lost its auditor as a result of late financial statements, has notified investors that it will submit audited earnings for 2022 by September and 2023 results by December said news agency Reuters
