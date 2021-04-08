BYJU’s to double down on international geographies

“We have been in Mexico for six weeks now and already scaled it to 170 teachers, with 20-30 teachers being added to our ‘Future School’ offering every day. Students are also growing in thousands. Therefore, we realised that the model is scalable both from a demand and supply perspective. We were holding back our international expansion to launch this integrated experience," said Karan Bajaj, founder of WhiteHat Jr., who will also be focusing on BYJU’s international expansion.