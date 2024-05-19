Byju’s woes worsen: Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to step down from advisory panel
Summary
- Rajnish Kumar and Mohandas Pai have decided to snap ties with Byju’s likely on account of it getting embroiled in litigation
- The advisory panel comprising Kumar and Pai was constituted in July last year following a series of board exits and mounting financial woes
MUMBAI , BENGALURU : Rajnish Kumar and T.V. Mohandas Pai do not intend to continue on the advisory panel of Byju’s parent company, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd, after their one-year tenure ends on 30 June, presenting the latest setback to the embattled online tutor.